Bebe Rexha Launches Lay’s Latest “Turn Up The Flavor” Music Inspired Chips

Meet the latest round of Lay’s flavor creations all inspired by music. It’s Lay’s “Turn Up the Flavor” Chips!

Lay’s “Turn Up the Flavor” program is releasing three limited-time flavors inspired by three beloved music genres – Pop, Hip Hop and Rock. https://t.co/IR4HDOii1b pic.twitter.com/yUXYILTScP — Potato Business (@potatobusiness) February 28, 2019

There’s a lime and sea salt “pop music” chip . . . a flamin’ hot dill pickle remix flavored hip-hop chip . . . and beer cheese flavored classic rock chips.