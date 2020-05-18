      Breaking News
Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

Bebe Rexha Is Pitching Taco Scented Nail Polish

May 18, 2020 @ 8:44am
tacos with meat, corn and peppers on a white background. tinting. selective focus

Bebe Rexha took to Instagram Friday to promote Sinful Colors’ new Salty & Sweet collection of nail polishes that look — and even smell — like snack foods including tacos, donuts, pizza, chocolate cake, cheese puffs and cookies and cream.

The full collection of all six shades initially retailed for $14.29 at Walmart, but is currently sold out. However, the individual polishes are available for $2.98 each.

Reviews for the Salty & Sweet collection, which dropped in March, have been mixed. One critic said the “Donut Even” shade smelled “delicious,” but that “Taco Tuesday” reminded her of “raw hamburger meat.”

Others on Reddit said they got nauseous while painting on the taco-scented polish, while one person suggested trying a margarita-themed accent nail to match.

TAGS
BeBe Rexha nail polish Salty & Sweet Sinful Colors snack foods
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE