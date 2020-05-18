Bebe Rexha Is Pitching Taco Scented Nail Polish
tacos with meat, corn and peppers on a white background. tinting. selective focus
Bebe Rexha took to Instagram Friday to promote Sinful Colors’ new Salty & Sweet collection of nail polishes that look — and even smell — like snack foods including tacos, donuts, pizza, chocolate cake, cheese puffs and cookies and cream.
The full collection of all six shades initially retailed for $14.29 at Walmart, but is currently sold out. However, the individual polishes are available for $2.98 each.
Reviews for the Salty & Sweet collection, which dropped in March, have been mixed. One critic said the “Donut Even” shade smelled “delicious,” but that “Taco Tuesday” reminded her of “raw hamburger meat.”
Others on Reddit said they got nauseous while painting on the taco-scented polish, while one person suggested trying a margarita-themed accent nail to match.