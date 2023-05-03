Bebe Rexha Designed Her Own 4-20 Fashion For Live Performance
May 3, 2023 11:09AM EDT
Source: YouTube
Bebe Rexha performed her new song “Satellite” with a cartoon version of Snoop Dogg on Jimmy Kimmel Live and helped design her own outfit for the show! She was dressed as a giant weed leaf to sing about getting “higher than the satellite.”
Peep how her team took her costume idea and made it a reality:
Let’s not forget about her amazing live rendition of the song — she sounded fantastic
