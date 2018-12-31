Bebe Rexha Calls Out Married NFL Player for Texting Her

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 25: Bebe Rexha attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in association with V Magazine on January 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Warner Music Group)

YAASSSS!! Bebe Rexha has bigger balls than I will ever have!

Bebe Rexha took to her InstaStory to call call out an unnamed, married, NFL player.

She started by asking,” do you ever have that one guy that comes in and out of your life? And they are cheaters and waste your time?”

She then proceeds to post screenshots of their conversation covering up his name.

He asked, when will I see you my friend?

Bebe gave him her NYE TV schedule.

She then blasted him and said, “you’re married and have three kids. Be a good role model and play your sports and leave me the f–alone.”