Beavis And Butthead Coming To Paramount+…As Middle-Aged Men

Paramount+ announced a new Beavis and Butthead movie would be coming last year, and now, creator Mike Judge has shared a first look at the “older, more mature” characters. Older yes…but mature???
Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape. pic.twitter.com/tN5rePP9Kn
— Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) January 5, 2022
Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape. pic.twitter.com/tN5rePP9Kn
— Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) January 5, 2022
MORE HERE