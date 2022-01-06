      Weather Alert

Beavis And Butthead Coming To Paramount+…As Middle-Aged Men

Jan 6, 2022 @ 9:57am

Paramount+ announced a new Beavis and Butthead movie would be coming last year, and now, creator Mike Judge has shared a first look at the “older, more mature” characters. Older yes…but mature???

 

