Beavis And Butt-Head Is Coming Back With New Seasons

Jul 2, 2020 @ 8:22am

“Beavis and Butt-Head” are getting the reboot treatment at Comedy Central.

Creator Mike Judge will write, produce and provide voiceover for both of the characters who rose to fame with their hit show in the early 1990s on MTV.  In the new version, Beavis and Butt-Head will enter a “whole new Gen Z world” with meta-themes that are said to be relatable to both new fans who may be unfamiliar with the original series and old.

The deal includes a two-season order and plans for additional spinoffs and specials on Comedy Central.

 

MORE HERE

