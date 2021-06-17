‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series is Coming to Disney+ With Josh Gad and Luke Evans

A Beauty and the Beast live-action prequel is coming to Disney Plus and a couple of stars from the live-action film will be a part of the series.
The musical limited series will star Luke Evans and Josh Gad. https://t.co/LmG1KdrjB0
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 15, 2021
There was talk for some time that the characters Gaston and LeFou would have their own show and now the talk has become reality. Josh Gad and Luke Evans will be back in their roles and newcomer Briana Middleton will play Tilly, LeFou’s stepsister.
The series will answer the mystery of how Gaston and LeFou became good friends as well as how the prince was turned into a beast at the hands of an enchantress.
Wait. This is happening @TheRealLukevans – shit. I need to start training stat! #BeautyAndTheBeast https://t.co/QsMB9a3kDW
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 15, 2021
