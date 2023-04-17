‘Baywatch’ Series Reboot In The Works

Source: YouTube

Freemantle is bringing ‘Baywatch’ rebooting it for a new series, though no cast has yet been announced. The original series starring David Hasselhoff launched in 1989 and ran through 2001, of course introducing the world to Pamela Anderson.

Many spinoff series and movies were spawned and the most recent was the 2017 movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron. That was a more comedic rated R version.

So will the new series lean into the cheese of the original? Be more dramatic? Or play off the success of the movie? Remains to be seen but we’re here for it!