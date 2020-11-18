Baskin Robbins Selling Ice Cream Cakes That Look Like Thanksgiving Turkeys
We were today-years-old when we discovered this was a thing…and it’s actually been around in some form since the 1970s!! Now the shiny realistic one we have today was created 12 years ago.
It looks SO REAL, you do a double-take before cutting into it. It’s got two sugar cone “legs” and a caramel praline topping “glaze.” From Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough to Peanut Butter ‘n Chocolate to Old Fashioned Butter Pecan, you can choose from a range of flavors that will make up the cake. This is the best way to get it.
They are also offering up the Harvest Swirl Cake that’s topped with festive leaves and pumpkins and the Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream as the November Flavor of the Month. You might be able to get certain ones through delivery via DoorDash, Uber Eats, and the Baskin-Robbins mobile app.
