Baskin-Robbins Giving Away Ice Cream For LIFE
Girl holding three ice cream cones with chocolate and strawberry creams.
Well that wouldn’t suck! To celebrate the company turning 75, Baskin-Robbins has invited you to share your favorite Baskin-Robbins memories on social media for a shot at ice cream for life!
You’ve only got through tomorrow to share your favorite times at Baskin Robbins across Instagram, Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #BRSweepstakes. Seventy-five winners will be selected and score other sweet prizes like free ice cream for a year or gift cards of various amounts.
You have to be 16 or older and live in the U.S. to enter the contest, for which no purchase is necessary. The sweepstakes will end at 11 p.m. PT on Friday, per the official rules.
