Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Rescued At Sea

July 18, 2024 8:29AM EDT
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is a new boater and found himself in a pickle when his boat lost power in Nantucket. He said in an interview it was his third time in the boat and he’s not entirely sure how it happened. His boat was not tied to his buoy and the engine was dead.

 

He said the current was strong and he had no radio either as he started floating out to sea. He said he was “very nervous” and might be criticized for shooting off a distress flare while still in the harbor. His rescuer was a young woman in a dinghy who recognized him. She told him “don’t worry I won’t make a TikTok out of this” LOL and used her radio to call the Coast Guard who got him back to land. He rated them 10 out of 10 LOL! 

 

A fan even made a painting of his ordeal for him!

