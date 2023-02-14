99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Barney Is Getting Revamped With New Content, Toys and Merch

February 14, 2023 8:27AM EST
Mattel has big plans to roll out a re-imagined animated Barney series which will have toys and merch to compliment that. The new show will debut globally next year.

It will still be geared toward preschool kids with song-filled episodes centered around teaching lessons about love, community, and encouragement. Mattel also plans a full range of toys, books, and clothing for kids. Adult fans will appreciate a line of merch for them  featuring classic Barney.

Actor Daniel Kaluuya is also still working on a live-action Barney movie.

