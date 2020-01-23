Barefoot Is Releasing A Line Of Wine-Based Hard Seltzer
From Barefoot
One of your favorite inexpensive wine brands diving into the market with Barefoot Hard Seltzer.
The wine-based hard seltzer is made with three main ingredients: Barefoot Wine, seltzer water, and natural flavor.
You’ll have your choice of Pineapple & Passion Fruit, Cherry & Cranberry, Peach & Nectarine, and Strawberry & Guava.
Each can consists of just 70 calories, 2 grams of sugar, and 4% ABV. The drinks are gluten-free, as well. So it’s healthy!
Beginning in February 2020, the Barefoot Hard Seltzer will start popping up on shelves nationwide