Barefoot Is Releasing A Line Of Wine-Based Hard Seltzer

Jan 23, 2020 @ 11:28am
From Barefoot

One of your favorite inexpensive wine brands diving into the market with Barefoot Hard Seltzer.

The wine-based hard seltzer is made with three main ingredients: Barefoot Wine, seltzer water, and natural flavor.

You’ll have your choice of Pineapple & Passion Fruit, Cherry & Cranberry, Peach & Nectarine, and Strawberry & Guava.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Something BIG is coming! 😉 Drop your best guess below 👇✨

A post shared by Barefoot Wine (@barefootwine) on

Each  can consists of just 70 calories, 2 grams of sugar, and 4% ABV. The drinks are gluten-free, as well. So it’s healthy!

Beginning in February 2020, the Barefoot Hard Seltzer will start popping up on shelves nationwide

