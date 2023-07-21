‘Barbie’ Soundtrack: Out Now

99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Time to dive into Barbie World!

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film and the official soundtrack are out in theaters now. Top pop artists like Lizzo, Fifty Fifty, Kali, Gayle, Khalid, Haim, and Ava Max appear on the Barbie soundtrack, which Mark Ronson executive produced.

Several singles from the soundtrack have been released, including two that made the Billboard Hot 100: Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” (No. 31) and Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and AQUA’s “Barbie World” (No. 7).  Billie Eilish also released her introspective ballad, “What Was I Made For,” on the project. What is your favorite song from the Barbie soundtrack?

Did you see Barbie yet? How would you rate the movie?

