99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

“Barbie” Is The Highest-Grossing Movie Of The Year

August 25, 2023 6:33AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

In 34 days, Barbie surpassed The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the top-grossing movie in North America of the year with a total of $575.4 million. Super Mario Bros. earned $574.3 million during its domestic run of 140 days. Around the world, it’s still on top with $1.36 billion, good enough for the 15th spot on the all-time list of biggest earners. Barbie’s current global total of $1.3 billion should pass that up by the first week of September.

Its next goal will be to beat Frozen II‘s worldwide $1.43 billion take to become the top-grossing movie of all time (live-action or animated) from a female director. Barbie will play in IMAX theaters for the first time during a one-week limited engagement starting September 22nd, with exclusive post-credits footage selected by Gerwig.

More about:
barbie
Box office
highest-grossing
The Super Mario Bros Movie

POPULAR POSTS

1

"The Blind Side" Family Responds To Lawsuit With Allegations Of Their Own
2

'Jurassic Park' Coming Back To Theaters In Real 3D For 30th Anniversary
3

Sam Asghari Files For Divorce From Britney Spears
4

Kentucky Woman Catfished By Person Posing As A "Stranger Things" Actor
5

JCPS Closes Schools To Work On Bussing Issues

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE