‘Barbie Extra’ Line Hits Stores

Nov 21, 2020 @ 6:00am

Mattel’s newest line of Barbie dolls are extra in LOTS of ways from rainbow hair to a range of body types, skin tones and fashion. There are 5 types of dolls that have a “more is more’ attitude, as even their pets are accessorized” according Mattel!

 

In time for the holidays, the new dolls are on sale now at Amazon, Target and Walmart with a suggested retail price of $24.99 each. A Mattel spokesperson says, “The dolls are fun and playful, letting kids dial up their self-expression and fashion fantasy play by showing them you can be a trendsetter at every age.”

