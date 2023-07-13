Barbie Dream Job: Get Paid To Watch Classic Animated Barbie Movies

Source: YouTube

A website is offering someone “Barbie’s Dream Job” and paying them $1,000 to watch the 16 animated Barbie movies released between 2001 and 2009! An oh yeah..you have to rank them! The winner will also get a $50 stipend to attend the new live-action “Barbie” movie when it comes out next week. After you see it, they also want you to report back where that movie ranks among its animated predecessors. “For those who grew up in the 90s and 2000s, the original Barbie movies represent a nostalgic, simpler time, “Were you were the Barbie buff who owned every iteration of the iconic doll and saw every movie? Or were you the annoying sibling who popped Barbie’s head off, but secretly loved the films? Either way, there’s no denying these cinematic gems hold a significant place in Millennial and Gen Z history.”

You can apply through Sunday HERE.