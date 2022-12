Barbara Walters has passed away at age 93. Her rep confirmed that she died “peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones.”

She got her start in journalism on NBC’s the Today show before making waves as the first female co-anchor of ABC News. She was a trailblazer for women in a male-dominated industry. Walters launched “The View” in 1997 but stepped away in 2014 at age 84.

