Barack Obama Released His 2021 Summer Playlist Including Bruno Mars, Drake, Migos and More

Jul 12, 2021 @ 6:44am

If you were looking for inspiration for your summer playlist, no worries, Barack Obama just dropped a 2-page playlist on Twitter for your ultimate Summer 2021 playlist.

He has notoriously dropped his favorite tunes in years past so enjoy.

