Barack Obama Released His 2021 Summer Playlist Including Bruno Mars, Drake, Migos and More

If you were looking for inspiration for your summer playlist, no worries, Barack Obama just dropped a 2-page playlist on Twitter for your ultimate Summer 2021 playlist.
He has notoriously dropped his favorite tunes in years past so enjoy.
With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer. Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it's a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between. pic.twitter.com/xwTPun9wsw
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 10, 2021
