99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Bank Teller Saves Woman From Getting Scammed Out Of Millions

April 5, 2024 6:05AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

 A bank teller in Australia saved an older woman from being scammed out of $2 million.  The lady said she had to sell her house to get her “boyfriend” out of jail overseas.  The teller, Marlena Karbowski, was immediately suspicious for the woman and asked when the last time he took her out for coffee was. That’s when the woman admitted to meeting him online. So Karbowski then asked to see a picture of him . . . did a reverse image search on Google . . . and found the same photo listed with different names.

 

 

More about:
bank teller
elderly woman
Marlena Karbowski
scam

POPULAR POSTS

1

High School Dance Team Surprises Their Coach At Her Wedding
2

Guy Calmly Sips Coffee While Police Chase Rips Through His Backyard
3

Prank Billboard In Kentucky Goes Viral
4

Kate Middleton Announces Her Cancer Diagnosis
5

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Bahamas Getaway

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE