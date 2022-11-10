Band Director Makes Students Dream Of Marching In The Band Come True

Three years ago, Casey Hubbard had a dream but he wasn’t sure if he could make it a reality.

He is now 16, plays the trumpet and wanted to follow in his percussionist brother’s footsteps and join one of his high school’s bands, specifically the Southmoore High School marching band. But he didn’t just want to sit up front and play the trumpet…he wanted to be on the field marching. The issue? He was born with spina bifada and in a wheelchair.

Adam Mewhorter, the director of bands at Southmoore in Moore, Oklahoma, knew Casey and his potential since he’d been playing the trumpet since seventh grade. So he was determined to make Casey’s dream of marching a reality.

They started slowly, adjusting to a modified version of marching band choreography when Casey first started in 2019. Director Adam also signed up to be the one to push Casey in his wheelchair on the football field. He was Casey’s teacher and felt he knew the routines the best and could react quickly. How cool is that?