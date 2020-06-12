      Breaking News
Band-Aid Launches New Bandages Featuring a Range of Skin Tones

Jun 12, 2020 @ 7:45am

Band-aid has launched a new line of bandages featuring a whole range of skin tones to improve inclusivity and promote healing.

 

We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you.⁣ ⁣ We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community.⁣ ⁣ We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you.⁣ ⁣ In addition, we will be making a donation to @blklivesmatter.⁣ We promise that this is just the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism.⁣ ⁣ We can, we must and we will do better.

