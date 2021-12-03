“Baking It” Trailer

Screen Rant has the exclusive musical opening from Baking It featuring hosts Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph singing an intro to the series. This is the second for the Peacock streaming service, after the Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman series, Making It was succesful. All 6 episodes of Baking It are currently available to stream on Peacock. The first episode of the series will also air on NBC on December 3 at 8 PM.
Hosted by Samberg and Rudolph, Baking It is a competition series in which 8 teams of home bakers show off their holiday traditions and baking skills in a cozy winter cabin. The team are composed of spouses, siblings, and best friends working together in themed challenges with the hopes of winning a cash prize. The contestants are judged by a panel of four opinionated grandmothers who are all bakers in their own right.