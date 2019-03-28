#Bagelgate Is Dividing Us

#Bagelgate has people arguing about the St. Louis bread scene. 

Alek Krautmann, an employee of the National Weather Service currently based in Washington, D.C., showed off his bagel ‘secret’ on Twitter. It’s a life hack that honestly, seems pretty genius. Instead of slicing them in the middle for two halves, he likes to get the bagels ‘bread sliced’ into several thin pieces. He says it was a St. Louis secret.

 

The Internet attacked, with New Yorkers tossing the most shade.

Chips Ahoy even jumped in there in a delicious way…

