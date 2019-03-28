Bagelgate Is Dividing Us

#Bagelgate has people arguing about the St. Louis bread scene.

Alek Krautmann, an employee of the National Weather Service currently based in Washington, D.C., showed off his bagel ‘secret’ on Twitter. It’s a life hack that honestly, seems pretty genius. Instead of slicing them in the middle for two halves, he likes to get the bagels ‘bread sliced’ into several thin pieces. He says it was a St. Louis secret.

Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit! pic.twitter.com/XNGbljtpYz — Alek Krautmann (@AlekKrautmann) March 26, 2019

The Internet attacked, with New Yorkers tossing the most shade.

fairly confident this display would get one chased out of a new york office by a mob wielding plastic cutlery and menacingly snapping west side story style https://t.co/iVJxP062zX — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 27, 2019

I work in a bakery that makes bread & bagels every morning…. If someone asked me to "bread slice" bagels I'd refuse service. I have standards and a healthy respect for bagels. — Str8OuttaSKAtland (@titty_tornado) March 27, 2019

Chips Ahoy even jumped in there in a delicious way…

Today we're eating our cookies St. Louis style❗ pic.twitter.com/P8SjWRrHDX — Chips Ahoy! (@ChipsAhoy) March 27, 2019

