Bad Lip Reading Just Destroyed Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: (L-R) Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Bad Lip reading is a gift from the universe. It has on every occasion taken something near and dear to our hearts and given us a reason to laugh at it.

When they’re not putting nonsensical phrases in the mouths of professional athletes or mashing up Star Wars movies to make incredibly funny songs; they’re attacking our most precious moments. Of course I’m talking about Bad Lip Reading and the utter decimation they just laid on Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s performance at the Academy Awards.

Couple things. 1. I would LOVE to go to Blind Folded Bingo and 2. I would NEVER pinch no trout.