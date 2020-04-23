Bad Chad From The Bachelorette Is Launching An Adult Movie Career
Well this kind of makes sense amiright??
Former “Bachelorette” star Chad Johnson revealed that he wants to move to Las Vegas to launch his porn career after a domestic violence arrest has seemingly impacted his job prospects.
“I’m tired of basically being f—ked around by Hollywood!” Johnson, 32, told DailyMail.com. “I need money, I gotta figure out something, this is a way to take the power back.” We first met Chad on JoJo Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette”. Johnson said he grew tired of dealing with the “liars of Hollywood” who would promise him projects that never came to fruition.
The Los Angeles-based reality star said of his move to Nevada: “Houses are so cheap in Vegas, I could get like a compound out there. I could set up a house with multiple studios in every room and then just fly people in, it would be fun. I think it’s intriguing to people I guess, for a famous person to go from doing shows where you’re watching their personality to all of a sudden doing full-blown porn.”
Johnson did admit that some of his family members are not on board with the decision. Shocking.
