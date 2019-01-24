BRING ON ALL THE BACON! The official ‘Bacon Hour’ is coming to McDonald’s on January 29th!

This may be the best thing we’ve heard this far in 2019. McDonald’s is hosting the ultimate Bacon Bash this coming Tuesday from 4-5pm to celebrate the porks arrival on 3 McDonald’s favorites.

They’re upping the “bacon-ante” with a free side of their Applewood smoked bacon on anything during the Bacon Hour on Tuesday, January 29th. Filet-o-fish, hot fudge sundae, Big Mac, it doesn’t matter.

There really is not such thing as too much bacon.