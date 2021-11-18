Backstreet Boys Hit Milestone With “I Want It That Way”

Backstreet Boys have entered YouTube’s Billion Views Club with the music video for their 1999 mega-hit “I Want It That Way!” The clip finally crested the milestone earlier this week, on November 15th. Shot at Los Angeles International Airport, “I Want It That Way” was uploaded 10 years after its original release. The video has averaged more than 400,000 daily views in 2021, according to YouTube. The video is one of only a few from the 1990s to surpass 1 billion views on YouTube.
The others include Guns N’ Roses “November Rain” (1.76 billion views to date), Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” (1.38 billion views), 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up” (1.19 billion views), The Cranberries’ “Zombie” (1.16 billion views), Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” (1.15 billion views).