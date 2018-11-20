Backstreet Boys Get a Lil Frisky on the Ellen DeGeneres Show

In this Ellen DeGeneres Show, she reallllly puts the Backstreet Boys to the test.

The Backstreet Boys have been together for 25 years. If you’re a HUGE fan (like Kelly K), you probably think that you know the band members pretty well, but you’ll have to reconsider how well you know them after this game of “Never Have I Ever” on the Ellen Show!

We’re talking who’s hooked up with a groupie, who’s forgotten lyrics on stage, and who’s joined the mile high club.

And don’t worry. The band made sure to throw in a song as well. The boys performed “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” and then were joined alongside by actress Emily Blunt for their hit song “I Want It That Way.”