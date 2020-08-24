      Weather Alert

Backstreet Boys AJ McLean Joins the Cast of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Aug 24, 2020 @ 4:10pm
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T at Banc of California Stadium on June 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Backstreets back alright…at least one of them. AJ Mclean is joining the season 29 cast of ‘Dancing With The Stars’! We already know he knows how to dance so this is quite exciting!

