Backpack Kid Is Suing Video Games For Stealing His Moves

Remember Backpack Kid from Katy Perry’s SNL performance last year?

Russell Hornung was 15 at the time and introduced the world to The Floss….he had 500,000 followers on Instagram from his videos before Katy put him in her performance! Well now he says Fortnite and NBA 2K ripped off his dance and he’s suing them too. Here’s the thing…TMZ asked him in June how he felt about the games using his moves and he thought he deserved a check, but said “It’s not that big of a deal, I’m just glad it’s in the game.” Uh huhhhhh guess mom must have smelled the money and decided it IS a big deal that could lead to BIG DOLLARS.

He’s in the process of copyrighting the dance…but he’s letting the grown-ups handle the legal stuff. And busy planning his 17th birthday party.

