Like it or not, students should be getting ready for the 2024-25 school year! Here is a list of the back to school dates for July and August from our news partner WAVE:

Wednesday, July 31

New Albany-Floyd County Schools

Thursday, August 1

Bardstown City Schools

Bethlehem High School

Greater Clark County Schools

Monday, August 5

Clarksville Community Schools

Scott County School District 1

Tuesday, August 6

Bullitt County Public Schools

Wednesday, August 7

Academy for Individual Excellence

Anchorage School

Breckinridge County Schools

Christian Academy of Indiana

Christian Academy of Louisville

Grayson County Schools

Green County Schools (KY)

Hardin County Schools

LaRue County Schools

Madison Consolidated Schools

Marion County Schools

Meade County Schools

North Harrison Community Schools

Paoli Community School Corporation

Salem Community Schools

Scott County School District 2

Seymour Community Schools

Shelby County Public Schools

Southwestern Jefferson County Consolidated School Corporation (IN)

Spencer County Schools

Springs Valley Community Schools

Trinity High School (NEW STUDENTS)

Thursday, August 8

Assumption High School (FRESHMAN)

Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS)

Mercy Academy (FRESHMAN)

Presentation Academy (FRESHMAN)

Trinity High School (ALL STUDENTS)

Walden School

Friday, August 9

Assumption High School (ALL STUDENTS)

DeSales High School

Presentation Academy (ALL STUDENTS)

St X High School

Monday, August 12

Holy Cross High School

Kentucky Country Day

Tuesday, August 13

Archdiocese of Louisville Elementary Schools

Francis Parker School of Louisville

Hart County Schools

Holy Trinity Parish School

Louisville Collegiate School

Mercy Academy (ALL STUDENTS)

Wednesday, August 14

Adair County Schools

Elizabethtown Independent Schools

Henry County Schools

Holy Spirit School

Nelson County Schools

Oldham County Schools

South Harrison Community Schools

Taylor County Schools

Trimble County Schools

Tuesday, August 20

Waldorf School

Tuesday, August 27

Highlands Latin School

That’s all we got. Be listening for an opportunity for you to win $1000 for you AND $1000 for your school – coming soon! Happy back-to-school!