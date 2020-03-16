      Breaking News
Beshear Closes Kentucky Bars And Restaurants

“Bachelorette” Stops Filming

Mar 16, 2020 @ 9:47am

Well dang. How the heck is Clare Crawley supposed to find love on TV for a fifth time with this???

Warner Bros., which produces ABC’s The Bachelor and its spinoffs, announced Friday that it is postponing production on season 16 of The Bachelorette due to coronavirus.  In fact, it’s shutting down production on over 70 shows.

Host Chris Harrison announced it on Instagram:

 

Might we suggest she try “Love Is Blind”?  This whole dating-through-a-wall thing doesn’t seem so dumb now does it?

TAGS
Bachelorette Clare Chris Harrison Coronavirus halt productions warner bros
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE