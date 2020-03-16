“Bachelorette” Stops Filming
Well dang. How the heck is Clare Crawley supposed to find love on TV for a fifth time with this???
Warner Bros., which produces ABC’s The Bachelor and its spinoffs, announced Friday that it is postponing production on season 16 of The Bachelorette due to coronavirus. In fact, it’s shutting down production on over 70 shows.
Host Chris Harrison announced it on Instagram:
Might we suggest she try “Love Is Blind”? This whole dating-through-a-wall thing doesn’t seem so dumb now does it?