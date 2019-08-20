Bachelorette Hannah Brown Joins DWTS Cast
She’s been open about wanting to do it, and it looks like Hannah Brown is getting her wish to put on some dancing shoes!
https://www.instagram.com/p/B1WPd_Pg5GJ/
The news was announced on Monday (August 19) ahead of the full cast announcement on Wednesday (August 21). Good Morning America will roll out the rest of the cast. Just Jared will post the full cast list on that day, so stay tuned!
“Hannah will be joining Paradise tonight…and DWTS this upcoming season!,” the Bachelorette Instagram posted.
