‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley And Dale Moss Split

Jan 20, 2021 @ 7:31am

Aw man! And we were rooting for them! Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are done.

 

 

Clare decided Dale was her guy after just TWO WEEKS as “The Bachelorette”, which cause producers to call in Tayshia Adams to finish out the season.

Followers had noticed the two were spending more time apart. Dale wanted to continue his career which required travel…she was based taking care of her mom in Sacramento.

