‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin And Garrett Yrigoyen End Engagement
“Bachelorette” alums Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen have split after two-years together.
Kufrin said, “I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement” on her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.
The split comes after tension between the duo increased over the nation’s political unrest. Yrigoyen came under fire for daring to throwing his support behind police amid protests.
