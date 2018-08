As the spoilers predicted, “Bachelorette” Becca is engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen.

He got down on one knee and proposed after she chose him over Blake Horstmann in the season finale. They then went on Jimmy Kimmel, where she said Garrett was in the lead from the beginning.

As he always does after the end of a season, Jimmy put Becca and her fiance to the test on how well they know each other.