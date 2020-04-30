“Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable EVER” Will Replace “The Bachelorette” This Summer
A “Bachelor” greatest hits show is heading to ABC this summer to replace “The Bachelorette.” Wellness check on Bachelorette Clare Crawley because she’s getting the shaft again!!!
The 10-episode summer series, titled“The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable — Ever!” will be hosted by Chris Harrison and will air on Monday nights starting June 8th, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT.
This is their plan B after production of “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” are both in limbo due to production being shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak. People reports they WILL do the season, just not sure when. Seriously, is this a gigantic sign to Clare that searching for love a fifth time on TV is a bad idea???