Bachelor Nation Salaries Revealed
Ever wondered what the contestants and leads get paid to be on the “Bachelor” franchise shows? Jason Tartick and Dean Unglert are spilling the tea on Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast. And no…not everybody gets the same pay!
“They hit me up and they were like, ‘Hey, do you want to do “Bachelor in Paradise,” this other show that pays $400 a day, and you could be there for up to 30 days,’ something like that,” Unglert said.
“So I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, great. Four hundred bucks a day, 30 days, $12,000, that’s fantastic.” But then he talked to friends and decided to negotiate for more. “They’re like, ‘Well, you should get more money because you’re kind of like the guy coming off the show… you’re who they want most from your season to go to ‘Paradise,’ minus like [runner-up] Peter [Kraus], obviously,’” Unglert explained.
Unglert, who appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2017, countered with an “$800 per day” request but settled on $600 instead. “At that point, I was like, out of principle, I just wanted them to pay — it could have been one dollar more — out of principle, I wanted them to pay me more than they were offering everybody else just cause I thought I was hot s–t for some reason,” Unglert said. He was on season 4 of “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2017, and then later approached about becoming the Season 22 star of “The Bachelor” with a $75,000 contract. But ultimately that went to Arie Luyendyk Jr. in 2018.
Tartick competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart on her season of “The Bachelorette” and was up for the Season 23 role of “The Bachelor,” along with fellow contestants Blake Horstmann and Colton Underwood, all of whom were offered $100,000. That went to Underwood.
