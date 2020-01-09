‘Bachelor’ Music-Driven Spinoff Show Coming To ABC
A music-driven spinoff of the “Bachelor” is headed to ABC.
Called “Listen to Your Heart,” it will offer 20 single men and women the chance to find love through music.
ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke described the series as The Bachelor meets A Star Is Born, saying, “The format is an evolution of The Bachelor. Contestants will be talented musicians and people whose lives and work revolve around music. [The series will] capture what we all know: love, emotion and music are intertwined. How people find each other through songwriting and singing is the thrust of the show.”
The eligible bachelors and bachelorettes competing on the show will also cohabitate and go on Bachelor-style dates, but their outings will focus on music.
“Listen to Your Heart” will air between the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” seasons in the spring. In the meantime, Bachelor Peter’s journey week 2 airs Monday at 8!
MORE HERE