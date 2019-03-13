Bachelor Colton Gets His Girl…And They Tell Jimmy Kimmel Just What Happened In The Fantasy Suite

It was an unconventional end to the season compared to all others, in the fact there was no final rose ceremony.

Instead, Colton told Cassie that he hopped a fence and dumped the last two girls for her. She agreed to go to Spain and meet his parents, then take it day by day. That seemed to help her work through her fears of a relationship overpowering her life and finally tells Colton she’s “all in”!

Twitter seemed happy with how it all played out and how real it felt, commending Colton for following his heart above all. He’s a fave of show creator Mike Fleiss…

