Bachelor Colton Gets His Girl…And They Tell Jimmy Kimmel Just What Happened In The Fantasy Suite

It was an unconventional end to the season compared to all others, in the fact there was no final rose ceremony.

Instead, Colton told Cassie that he hopped a fence and dumped the last two girls for her. She agreed to go to Spain and meet his parents, then take it day by day. That seemed to help her work through her fears of a relationship overpowering her life and finally tells Colton she’s “all in”!

‘The Bachelor’ season 23 finale recap https://t.co/Ysi7nUpDue — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 13, 2019

"You are the most incredible person whom I have ever met, you have the kindest soul and the sweetest heart. … I have my best friend. I have my girlfriend. I have my future fiancé. I have my future wife. But most importantly I have you." – Colton #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Ux6USG8KT8 — E! News (@enews) March 13, 2019

Twitter seemed happy with how it all played out and how real it felt, commending Colton for following his heart above all. He’s a fave of show creator Mike Fleiss…

For the record, I think @colton is one of greatest Bachelors of all time! #TheBachelor — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) March 13, 2019

