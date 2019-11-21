Baby Yoda Is Taking Over The Internet
The Internet is abuzz about the “Baby Yoda” character from “The Mandalorian,” but he may or may not be a baby.
It’s a central character of the new “Star Wars” series story on Disney+.
While it looks like an infant alien, Yoda could be as old as 50. And even though the character has been dubbed Baby Yoda, it may not actually be Yoda as a child.
People are taking to social media to discuss the character with some speculating it might actually be Yoda’s offspring or the child of another member of the same species. And of course, the Internet does what the Internet does best…memes.
