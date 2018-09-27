Baby Shark Is Taking Over Planet Earth This Baby Shark video has well over a BILLION views…and now it’s the new hotness. Everyone is obsessed with Baby Shark…including James Corden and Ellen. Baby SharkEllenJames Corden SHARE RELATED CONTENT Party Goats Are a Thing! Gisele Bundchen Admits She Was Once Suicidal Woman Creates Wedding Dress From 40 Empty Cement Bags! #nasty or #savetheplanet Do Hot Cheetos Need A Warning Because of Lil Xan??? Probably. This Guy Gets Slapped…By a Seal WITH an Octopus! Young Boys TRY Saving Puppy, Mama Dog Gets MAD!