Baby Shark Has Enlisted Into The United States Army

Baby Shark joins the United States Armed Services and other stats you should know about the viral classic.

Baby Shark! If someone dares sing it in your presence, you are then cursed to have it stuck in your head for the rest of the day. Rumor has it there are two sure fire ways to get rid of a song that’s stuck in your head.

Sing the last words of the song in your head. Listen to the song in it’s entirety.

But, what if you’re in the United States Army and you have to sing Baby Shark as a cadence? I feel like that will haunt you for the rest of your days.

Baby Shark wasn’t always the viral hit it has become in the last year or so. Believe it or not, the song has been around since at least the 1970’s as a camp fire song! According to the wikipedia page;

“Baby Shark” likely originated from a campfire song or chant. Some sources have mentioned traditional myths as a basis, others camping origins in the early 20th century,[1] and some see it as possibly developed by camp counselors inspired by the movie Jaws.[2][3] It became a campfire song where each member of a family of sharks is introduced with different hand motions. Also several different versions of the song have the sharks hunting fish, eating a sailor, or killing people who then go to heaven.

Well ok then.

