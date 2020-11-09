Baby Nancy, Jenga And Sidewalk Chalk Inducted Into Toy Hall of Fame
The Strong National Museum of Play said this year’s inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame were chosen from a field of 12 finalists that included bingo, Breyer Horses, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, My Little Pony, Risk, Sorry!, Tamagotchi and Yahtzee.
The museum said Baby Nancy was created by Shindana Toys in 1968 and became the best selling Black doll in Los Angeles by the end of the year, when it was distributed nationwide. Baby Nancy made history the following year by being the first doll with an Afro hairstyle.
Sidewalk chalk was chosen in part due to being one of the earliest known examples of an artistic toy, the museum said. And then there’s Jenga, based on wooden block toys that inventor Leslie Scott played with in Africa as a child.
MORE HERE