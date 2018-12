So It finally happened… We have photographic evidence that Kulture is real!

Everyone has been waiting to see Cardi and Offset’s baby girl Kulture, and as of yesterday the wait is now over. Kulture has made her social media debut.

In a post Cardi captioned, “My heart” she shares a close up photo of her baby girl for all her fans to go gaga.

My heart ❤️ A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Dec 5, 2018 at 3:17pm PST

LOOK AT THAT FACE!!

Cardi posted the picture less than 24 hours after announcing that she and Offset had split. Is this a sign to Offset?