Sunflower Farm in Maine is like a baby goat Heaven! It is home to 60 new baby goats every spring and is open for guests to play with the goats and even put them to bed in pajamas. Dad, handsome Don Pedro, is still kicking at 14-years-old and loves watching his brood bounce around.

