Baby From Viral Baby Swimming Video Reflects On Lives Saved

Source: YouTube

Josie Morrison is now 8-years-old and an amazing swimmer. But footage of her demonstrating a survival floating technique as a 6-month-old was controversial. The video went viral in 2016 and drew a lot of criticism for mom, Keri Morrison.

Inside Edition posted it and it got 13 million views from people around the world. The motivation behind it was to inspire others to teach their babies and toddlers how to survive if they fell into a pool. It’s personal too, because Keri lost a son, Jake, to drowning.

She started a foundation that handed out thousands of swimming lessons scholarships, and indoor swim school teaching the technique so no other families have to suffer the loss they did. Some 4,000 drowning deaths occur each year, which equates to 11 deaths a day. Morrison says, “I still have people telling me that they put their child into lessons because of that video.”