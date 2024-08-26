Baby Bieber Has Arrived!

Source: YouTube

Justin Bieber is A DAD!! On Friday (August 23), Bieber announced the exciting news that he and his wife Hailey are celebrating the birth of their first child together. Bieber revealed the news on Instagram showing Hailey caressing the tiny foot of the newborn, affectionately captioning the post, “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻”.

Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, tweeted her loving support for the growing family and her new grandson, “CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!” While Stephen Baldwin, Hailey’s dad, shared Mallette’s tweet, and added his own supportive post with it, “Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.”

The couple had initially announced that they were expecting a child together back in May 2024, also sharing that exciting news with a post on Instagram.