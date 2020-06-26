      Breaking News
Baby Addax Born At Louisville Zoo

Jun 26, 2020 @ 6:56am
We want to caution you, these pictures are TOO CUTE!!

A female Saharan addax was born at the Louisville Zoo on May 8th and we’re now getting to see the pics! She weighed 16 lbs. and doesn’t have a name yet. Buuuut, the Zoo will be announcing details about her naming contest soon.

Her parents are Patella and Laird and the 60th addax calf born at the Zoo. Addax have been a part of the Zoo since it first opened in 1969.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature cites the Saharan addax as critically endangered. In 2016, field researchers estimated that less than 100 individuals remain in the remnant wild.

